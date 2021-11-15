William Blair Weighs in on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of MEG opened at $76.15 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 198.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

