Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce $119.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.47 million, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Willdan Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

