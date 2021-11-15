Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 178,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,030. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.