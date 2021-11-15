WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,064 Average PT from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

SMWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SMWH traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,646 ($21.51). The company had a trading volume of 239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,765. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,322 ($17.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,627.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

