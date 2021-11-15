WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WHTPF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

