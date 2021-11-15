Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DMYQ opened at $10.46 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.
About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV
dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
