Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMYQ opened at $10.46 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

