Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,927 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 371.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 327.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $24.97 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

