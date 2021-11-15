Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 308,001 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $109,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $343.77 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.65 and a 200-day moving average of $331.69. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $75,706,273. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

