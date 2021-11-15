Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 263,208 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $103,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

