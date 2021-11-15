Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 255,878 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.29% of Gentex worth $102,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

