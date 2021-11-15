Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $99.36 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $99,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

