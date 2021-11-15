Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $114.60 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $114,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 52.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $123.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,057. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

