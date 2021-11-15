Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $106,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.31 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

