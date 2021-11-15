Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) by 38.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LWACU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $648,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWACU opened at $17.29 on Monday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.