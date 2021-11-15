Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $22.82 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $398.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.