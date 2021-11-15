Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bandwidth (BAND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND):

11/9/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $154.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $210.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,490. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

