Wedbush Comments on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

