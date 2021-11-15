Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Shares of W opened at $258.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average is $282.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.79 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,448,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

