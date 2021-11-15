Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 131.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $302.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.