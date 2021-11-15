Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €21.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.74 ($23.23).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €15.09 ($17.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,087,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €12.12 ($14.26) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.