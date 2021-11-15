Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $412.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.