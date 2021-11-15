Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Walmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,042,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.96.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

