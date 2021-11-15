Walleye Trading LLC Invests $829,000 in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at $1,678,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $177.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.50 and a 52 week high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

