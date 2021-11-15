Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $13,880,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,108 shares of company stock worth $186,679 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.