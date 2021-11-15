Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $983.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

