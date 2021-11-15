Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,800 DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

DILAU opened at $10.50 on Monday. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DILAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.