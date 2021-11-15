Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 3,126 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

