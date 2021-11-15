Walleye Capital LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Express worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Express during the second quarter worth $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Express by 49.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.