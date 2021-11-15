Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,214 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $217.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,954. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

