Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $160,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

