vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of -1.75. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 950,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,698.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 703,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

