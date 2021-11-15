Voyager Token Price Hits $2.90 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $807.52 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00004486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00051548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00221014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

