Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 42.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

