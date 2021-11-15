Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

VLTA stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Research analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $433,000.

