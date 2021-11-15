VNX Exchange Price Reaches $0.0376 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00221850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00087124 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

