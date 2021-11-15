Vitru (VTRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $13.72 on Monday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.96 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

