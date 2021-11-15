Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

