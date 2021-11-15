Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 78.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the quarter. Vista Outdoor makes up 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 140,928 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.