Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

NYSE:V opened at $213.45 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.