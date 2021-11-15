Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.12 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

