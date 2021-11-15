Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

