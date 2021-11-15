Virtu Financial LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $283,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bridgetown by 192.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period.

BTWNU stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

