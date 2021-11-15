Virtu Financial LLC Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after purchasing an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.