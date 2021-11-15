Virtu Financial LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $234.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

