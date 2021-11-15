Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,909 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT opened at $89.48 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.