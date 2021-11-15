Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

