Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

