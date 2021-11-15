Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

VIRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

