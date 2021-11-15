Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Vimeo stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Vimeo has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

