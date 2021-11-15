VIDT Datalink Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001562 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $50.82 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

